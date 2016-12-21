 
Steve Holland named as England assistant manager

21 December 2016

Steve Holland has been confirmed as England's assistant manager, juggling the role with his Chelsea commitments until leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Holland will join the Football Association full-time at the end of the Premier League season, when he will relinquish his post as Chelsea's assistant first-team coach.

The FA's bosses have negotiated a compromise deal to prise Holland away from Stamford Bridge, where the 46-year-old remains highly regarded by both boss Antonio Conte and club hierarchy.

Source: PA

