Smoggies and Black Cats and Clarets' Christmas wishes

Boxing Day and New Year's Eve bring Middlesbrough and Sunderland to Turf Moor respectively to engage in vital Premier League relegation battles.

To add a bit of extra yuletide spice to the proceedings, all three teams will be regarding the two games as "six pointers" and by a coincidence that only football can throw up, Sunderland are away at Manchester United on Boxing Day whilst Middlebrough then visit Old Trafford on New Year's Eve!





If Burnley can continue their impressive home form and see off the Smoggies and Black Cats and gain six precious points in the process they can then hope a revitalized Manchester United will do the Clarets a seasonal favour and beat both of their visitors from the North East at Old Trafford.





Should all go to plan for Sean Dyche's Clarets, they could be well clear of the relegation places before they face Sunderland again, this time in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday 7th January, 2017 at the Stadium of Light.