Smoggies and Black Cats and Clarets' Christmas wishes

Boxing Day and New Year's Eve bring Middlesbrough and Sunderland to Turf Moor respectively to engage in vital Premier League relegation battles.
To add a bit of extra yuletide spice to the proceedings, all three teams will be regarding the two games as "six pointers" and by a coincidence that only football can throw up, Sunderland are away at Manchester United on Boxing Day whilst Middlebrough then visit Old Trafford on New Year's Eve!
If Burnley can continue their impressive home form and see off the Smoggies and Black Cats and gain six precious points in the process they can then hope a revitalized Manchester United will do the Clarets a seasonal favour and beat both of their visitors from the North East at Old Trafford.
Should all go to plan for Sean Dyche's Clarets, they could be well clear of the relegation places before they face Sunderland again, this time in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday 7th January, 2017 at the Stadium of Light.
Burnley may well have Icelandic international Johan Berg Gudmundsson available for selection following recovery from a hamstring injury which has seen the dynamic wide man miss the last three Clarets' games.
Patrick Bamford currently on loan at Turf Moor will be hoping for a start against a Middlesbrough side where he enjoyed a loan spell.
It is likely that both Middlesbrough and Sunderland will sell their full allocation of away tickets and play in front of a packed to the rafters, sold out Turf Moor, in what promises to be two Premier League Christmas crackers! (TEC)