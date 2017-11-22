Smalling 'very proud' of defensive record as he bids to regain England place

Manchester United's Chris Smalling does not believe he has anything to prove, despite the shock of losing his England place and seeing his ability publicly questioned by manager Gareth Southgate.

The 27-year-old was among the established names overlooked for the recent friendlies against Germany and Brazil, with the likes of uncapped Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Joe Gomez and Tammy Abraham preferred.

Smalling, capped 31 times by his country, has impressed for United this season, but Southgate overlooked him as England are moving towards a style of "using the ball from the back and building up in a certain way".

Those comments compounded his omission and clearly grated on the centre-back.

"Was I surprised? Yes, I was," Smalling said.

"But you don't play for one of the biggest clubs in the world for as long as I have and probably won the most trophies bar the Champions League without being able to do everything a top defender needs to do, be it playing or defending.

"This year, as a team, we've got one of the best defensive records and we have done for the last few years and I'm very proud to be part of that.

"While I'm playing under Jose (Mourinho) and he's happy and I'm playing regularly, then I'm happy with that."

Smalling, speaking ahead of United's Champions League clash in Basel, did not hold back when asked about the decision, with his belief of forcing his way into Southgate's thoughts for the World Cup clear.

"I play for one of the biggest clubs and under one of the most successful managers in Jose," he said.

"And as long as that's the case, I think, ultimately, it's your club form that decides whether you play at a World Cup because there aren't many England games throughout the season.

"While I'm playing regularly here and part of a very successful team I think that should show come the summer.

"I don't really feel like I need to prove anything to Gareth.

"Like I said, I play for one of the most successful managers in Jose and he's only going to pick the best players.

"While I'm playing regularly and he's happy I think, if my season carries on like this and we have a successful season and our team continues to concede very few goals, then I think it give him maybe no choice in the summer but to pick me."

Smalling is pleased by his start to the season at United and enjoyed a week's downtime during the international break after being left out by England.

The defender said, with a smile, that the rest worked as he scored in Saturday's 4-1 defeat of Newcastle - a match missed by fellow centre-backs Phil Jones and Eric Bailly through injury.

Mourinho confirmed the pair are again missing in Basel, while Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young and Juan Mata were not seen boarding the flight to Switzerland.

Marcos Rojo travelled for the St Jakob-Park clash and is hoping to make his first appearance since sustaining serious knee ligament damage in April.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also sustained a serious knee injury that night and returned from the bench in Saturday's 4-1 defeat of Newcastle.

Mourinho again intends to play the 36-year-old off the bench against Basel - a match where a point will confirm their place as Group A winners.

United's progress would be confirmed before kick-off if CSKA Moscow do not win at home to bottom-placed Benfica in the early match.