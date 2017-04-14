Slaven Bilic has resorted to smashing furniture during 'roller coaster' season

Slaven Bilic admits West Ham's "roller coaster" season has taken its toll - on the club's furniture.

The Hammers have taken some hammerings this term and fiery boss Bilic has had to dish out some harsh half-time truths, some of which have come at a cost.

"Everything I do, whether before a game or half-time, I do it deliberately," he revealed.

"Even if I want to smash a table a little bit or whatever, I do it with a plan. Sometimes they are calm, sometimes they are less calm. But that's the way I do it. So yes, I've had my moments.

"How many tables have I got through? We have to go to IKEA!"

West Ham head to rock-bottom Sunderland on Saturday knowing victory should be enough to banish any lingering relegation fears.

The Hammers have been as high as ninth this term but a horror run of five straight defeats left them just five points above the drop zone until last weekend's win over Swansea.

"It has been a roller coaster," added Bilic. "Not a steady season, but up and down. Bad runs, good runs, and now hopefully it's time for a good run.

"We have to finish well and then, hopefully, be in a situation to look at the season and say, 'Yeah, we've been through a lot' and gain from the experience. It's a great thing for the next one."

West Ham will come up against England striker Jermain Defoe, who they tried to sign from Sunderland in January.

Bilic was desperate to land the 34-year-old in a bid to solve his side's goalscoring problems, but was given short shrift by the Black Cats.

"He was not for sale," said Bilic. "Sunderland made it very very clear that no money, no way, he had signed a contract and wants to help the club.

"Basically it was Sunderland who said no. W e pushed, we tried, but as soon as they said no that was it."

West Ham will be without suspended captain Mark Noble at the Stadium of Light, while top scorer Michail Antonio has been ruled out for the season with a hamstring injury.

But former Newcastle striker Andy Carroll is expected to start on Wearside after shaking off a groin problem.