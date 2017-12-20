Silva Hails Bravo Penalty Heroics After Manchester City Reach Carabao Cup Semis

Bernardo Silva praised penalty hero Claudio Bravo for helping Manchester City edge into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Goalkeeper Bravo saved Riyad Mahrez's spot-kick in the shoot-out as City beat Leicester 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Silva scored a first-half opener only for it to be cancelled out by Jamie Vardy's injury-time penalty.

Bravo helped Chile to the final of the Confederations Cup this year by saving three penalties in the semi-final against Portugal while in the last round against Wolves he stopped two spot-kicks.

"Claudio is amazing the way he saves penalties like he does. Even this summer when I was playing for Portugal against Chile he beat us on penalties," Silva told the club's official site.

"This year he has saved us twice and it's great to be on his side when you are talking about penalties because he always wins."

Vardy hit the post in the shoot-out while City scored all of their penalties to make the last four.

They were made to work to maintain their unbeaten domestic record and Silva is eager to make the Carabao Cup City's first piece of silverware this season.

"I hope so, we'll see who we play, it's a two-legged semi-final and we know at this stage of the competition there are always big teams," he said.

"We're very happy, it's great to pass through to the semi-finals. We know it's not the main competition but it's very important for the young players.

"We controlled the first 30 minutes and then in the second half we controlled it but unfortunately they scored in the 97th minute.

"It was tough to concede a goal in the 97th minute. It seemed a tough decision but you have to respect the referee."

Christian Fuchs scored Leicester's first penalty in the shoot-out and believes the Foxes can take positives from defeat.

"Man City are top of the Premier League right now, they're a top team. We came back in added time, I think we deserved that, and we were unlucky not to win," he told LCFC TV.

"You know when you play Man City, you have to give your best. We certainly did and it's a disappointment we're not coming off as winners, but we can be proud of the performance."