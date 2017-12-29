Several First-team Regulars Set To Be Absent For Burnley Trip To Huddersfield

Burnley expect to be without several first-team regulars again when they round out 2017 with a trip to Huddersfield.

James Tarkowski completes a three-match suspension, left-back Stephen Ward (knee) is out and striker Chris Wood (leg) is not likely to be fit.

There is better news on Dean Marney and Jon Walters, who have both returned to the bench over the festive period, but Robbie Brady (knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) are long-term absentees.

Provisional squad: Pope, Lindegaard, Long, Mee, Taylor, Lowton, Bardsley, Defour, Ulvestad, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, Marney, Arfield, Gudmundsson, Vokes, Barnes, Wood, Walters, Wells.