Sean Dyche warns Burnley players Premier League place is not secure yet

Sean Dyche insists the job is not finished despite seeing Burnley take a huge step towards securing their Premier League survival.

Goals at either end of the match from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray secured a vital 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Burnley's first away win of the season, and first ever Premier League success in London, lifted them above Palace and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

But Clarets boss Dyche said: "It's not my feeling that we are safe yet. For me it's about getting on with business, to keep doing all we can to get points on the board.

"I think that away win has been coming. We have played well enough in a few games. I was really pleased with the players, it was a performance that deserved a win.

"It's the best away performance in the sense of how we thought we could get the win came to fruition.

"I'm really pleased with how the staff and the players worked as a collective to make the game plan right, and then delivered it."

Burnley went ahead in the eighth minute when Stephen Ward's low cross found Barnes, who miskicked horribly with his first attempt but had time to stab his second through Wayne Hennessey's legs and into the net.

Tom Heaton kept Palace at bay with fine saves from Christian Benteke and Damien Delaney before substitute Gray raced through to wrap up the victory five minutes from time.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce felt his side should have had the chance to equalise from the penalty spot after Jon Flanagan upended Wilfried Zaha.

"Flanagan took his heel from behind and it's a 100 per cent penalty," he said. "But I can't control that.

"The disappointment is the two goals we gave away and how easy it was for them to score.

"We were bad in the first half but I thought we were excellent in the second. We camped Burnley into their own half but we couldn't find a way through.

"You have to give Burnley a lot of credit, they defended like we have done recently at places like Chelsea and Liverpool."

One sour note to Burnley's win was a lighter thrown from the home crowd, which struck defender James Tarkowski on the head as the players celebrated their opening goal.

"That's his first Premier League start and he gets hit by a lighter - but it wouldn't have hurt him as he has a big head," said Dyche.

"It's not ideal, but I don't want to over egg it. This is a fine club and they will deal with it."

Allardyce added: "It's very disappointing if that's the case. It will be dealt with by the club itself and if there are any cameras that can pick them out, we don't want to see that at any football match."