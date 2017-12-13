Sean Dyche is the EPL Man of the Moment

Stoke on a cold Tuesday night is often cited as a metaphor for the kind of trial by ordeal that newcomers to the Premier League must undergo to prove their metal. Last night, Turf Moor served up just such a scenario as Mark Hughes’ Potters rolled into town.

Sub-zero temperatures and icy rain propelled by a biting wind made the match one of the most climatically challenging encounters in recent memory.

After their weekend mauling at the hands of Spurs, Stoke were a wounded animal and began the game with pride to restore and a point to prove. They chased and harried and generally had much the better of the early exchanges, whilst the Clarets took time to settle into their stride.

As the game progressed however, the feeling persisted that players and supporters alike were interested mainly in the contest ending and being able to retreat back indoors where it was hopefully warm and dry.

Substituted players who normally trudge reluctantly to the touchline when their number is displayed, instead virtually scampered off, relishing the warmed seating and duvet-style coat awaiting them on the bench.

The game turned on two such substitutions. When Stoke’s Kurt Zuoma limped off, Sean Dyche, like Wellington at Waterloo, spied a weakness in the opposing ranks and set about mercilessly exploiting it. On came the Clarets’ heavy artillery in the form of Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes.

Balls from the Burnley midfield into the inside right and left channels found Ryan Shawcross and Zuoma’s replacement, Kevin Wimmer, reluctant to turn and chase under the pressure exerted by Barnes and Vokes. The only goal of the game came from such a move, when a ball from Scott Arfield found its way through to Barnes who thumped the ball past Jack Butland from about ten yards.

Given the conditions, this was never going to be one for the purists, but the league table doesn’t lie, nor does it award marks for style and Mark Hughes became the latest in an increasingly long line of managers to grumpily bemoan their luck and plead injustice as they depart Turf Moor empty handed.

Dyche for his part, talked of dreaming and being the "proudest man in Proudsville" and invited comparisons between his Burnley team’s season and that of Leicester’s title winners.

Such pronouncements may be fanciful and rare indeed emanating from the normally pragmatic Dyche. But who among us would deny him a fleeting moment of giddiness?

Last night’s three points carried Burnley to fourth in the table, admittedly this is a position they may only hold until 21.45 this evening, but the message to the so-called “Big Six” is loud and clear; Burnley are where they are on merit and have become a force to be reckoned with.

This Burnley centric match review was written by long time Burnley fan Dave Thornley, who contributes regularly on behalf of Clarets Mad. (TEC).