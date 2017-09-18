Sean Dyche expects Burnley to maintain their level against Leeds

Sean Dyche does not anticipate seeing a big drop off in Burnley's performance if he shuffles his pack for the visit of Leeds in the Carabao Cup.

The Clarets have won three of their six games this term and have lost just once despite visiting Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool as well as local Lancashire rivals Blackburn in the previous round of the cup.

Dyche made eight changes for that game at Ewood Park, though still included four internationals in his XI and that 2-0 success epitomised the strength in depth he believes he now has at Turf Moor.

"I do believe in the group," he told BBC Radio Lancashire on Tuesday.

"I think there are very, very fine margins between who's playing and who's not. Currently the team are doing a good job overall and the team that played in the cup did a fantastic job, I thought they were terrific on the night.

"There's a fair chance we make changes. I was questioned about the changes against Blackburn, heavily in some quarters, and yet they gave a very, very good performance. I believe in the players wholeheartedly.

"In my opinion, I'm certainly not resting players, I'm trying to get players on the sharp edge of playing because that's what you need in the Premier League and it's a big jump if you're not playing some sort of football.

"These cups are important, particularly for a team like ours where we're going to need everyone over a season. We will still put out a team to win but it's important the players gain more than just a win and that is that sharp edge of football so they're ready when we need them to step into the league programme as well."

Ex-Leeds defender Charlie Taylor is set to come up against the club he left in the summer, while Burnley's record signing Chris Wood could do so too in a competition that holds some fond memories for Dyche from his playing days.

"You used to win a telly for being man of the match from (sponsor) Rumbelows," he explained.

"When you're at Chesterfield and you're earning what you're earning and you win a telly, it's a fantastic moment. I actually gave it to my mum and dad. It was a very nice moment."