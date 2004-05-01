Sam Allardyce's managerial career in numbers

Sam Allardyce has been appointed as Crystal Palace's new boss less than three months after he lost his job as England manager.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the numbers behind the 62-year-old's managerial career to date.

67 - the number of days Allardyce was England boss before revelations in the Daily Telegraph led to his departure.

1 - Allardyce won his only game as manager of the Three Lions 1-0 against Slovakia in September.

8 - number of clubs in England Allardyce has taken permanent charge of. After starting at Blackpool in 1994, he went to Notts County, Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham and then to Sunderland before taking the reins at Selhurst Park.

467 - Premier League matches Allardyce has taken charge of. Harry Redknapp is the only Englishman who has been at the helm for more games in the division.

3 - promotions Allardyce has achieved in his career, taking Notts County up to the third tier before bringing Bolton and West Ham into the top flight via the play-offs.

6 - Bolton's highest league position achieved under Allardyce was sixth in 2004-05. They reached the last 32 of the UEFA Cup the following season, having progressed from a group that included Besiktas, Zenit St Petersburg and eventual winners Sevilla.

19 - the century Jose Mourinho claimed Allardyce's West Ham played football from in 2014 following a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

7 - number of points Sunderland were adrift of safety at the start of January. Allardyce prevented relegation as the Black Cats lost just one of their final 11 matches.

