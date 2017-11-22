Ryan Colclough bags Wigan double before dashing off in time for birth of his son

Wigan’s Ryan Colclough had a day to remember on Tuesday after scoring twice and then dashing to make the birth of his son.

The 22-year-old winger was instrumental in his side’s 3-0 win over Doncaster in League One, finding the net in the 45th and 58th minutes.

Congrats to Ryan Colclough who scored a brace tonight in our win before being substituted to make it in time to see the birth of his son! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Efvjk9P3sw — David Sharpe (@DavidSharpe91) November 21, 2017

He celebrated his second goal by racing down the tunnel and dashing to the hospital, still in his full kit, where his partner was in labour with their second child.

Wigan chairman David Sharpe shared news of the safe arrival on Twitter a couple of hours later, posting: “Congrats to Ryan Colclough who scored a brace tonight in our win before being substituted to make it in time to see the birth of his son!”

Colclough got news that his son was on his way at half-time, but played on before going out in style just before the hour after his second goal.

Great end to the night @ry_coco congrats mate ???? pic.twitter.com/KPg3j2jEil — Max Power (@mp_1825) November 21, 2017

Latics assistant boss Leam Richardson said: “At half-time we got the message that his missus’ waters had broken, his second child.

“As soon as the second goal he was off the pitch, because his head was somewhere else.

“We’re all men, we’re all individuals…some of the players wouldn’t have gone…they’d be still in the dressing room now.”