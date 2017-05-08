Romelu Lukaku 'annoyed' by persistent speculation about his future

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has hit out at the on-going speculation about his future.

The Belgium international has himself fuelled the seemingly daily rumour mill after telling the club back in March he will not sign the contract extension on offer.

However, he appears to be unhappy about the numerous transfer links to a host of top European clubs, with Manchester United the latest reportedly in the running with former club Chelsea also keen to re-sign him.

"As long as I didn't make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business ok?" the 23-year-old, who has more than two years remaining on his existing deal, wrote on Twitter.

"Some media these days are annoying man."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been consistent in his handling of the matter, insisting there is no cause for concern yet because of the length of time remaining on the striker's contract.

However, it is understood the club would want a British record fee exceeding Â£65million should they decide to sell Lukaku, who is the leading scorer in the Premier League this season with 24 goals.