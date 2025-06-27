Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri signs new deal

Hibs have tonight revealed that defender Rocky Bushiri has signed a new contract with the club.

The 25-year-old DR Congo international has signed a new three-year-deal at Easter Road that keeps him tied to the club until the summer of 2028.

The Hibees have apparently beat of competition from The English Championship, Belgium and France to re-sign the former Norwich City man.

Speaking to the official club website, Hibs boss David Gray said:

“I am delighted that we’ve been able to agree a three-year deal with Rocky.

“Rocky played a huge part in our success last season not only on the pitch but off it in the dressing room too. As a character, he’s a perfect role model; he always works as hard as he can, is consistently trying to push himself, and he’s a real leader.

“As a player, it was clear to see we saw the best of him last season. He has the perfect physical attributes for Scottish football and was growing in confidence and developing week on week.

“We look forward to working with him and helping him develop further over the next few years.”

HIBERNIAN-MAD VIEW

This is just brilliant news coming out of the club.

Rocky has went from fringe player to first name on the team sheet after an incredible last season at Easter Road.

To tie him down to a deal is brilliant news and another piece of the jigsaw as Gray builds towards the new season and a European adventure.

