Hibs closing in on signing Dundee star Josh Mulligan

It's being widely reported that Hibs are on the verge of a shock swoop to sign Dundee player Josh Mulligan.

The 22-year-old has just become a free agent, and has been linked with a number of clubs, including Rangers, Hull City and Charlton Athletic said to be keen, but the Hibees have swooped in and talks are said to be at an advanced stage.

Mulligan is now expected to become David Gray's 3rd signing of the summer, despite reports he had held talks with Rangers.

The veratile Scotland U21 player can play right back, right wing back and central midfield and would give Hibs more options.

Mulligan was said to be having his Easter Road medical today, and will move from Dens Park after over 100 appearances in the Dark Blue.

HIBERNIAN-MAD VIEW:

This one came from nowhere last night!!

There had been no signs that Hibs had been interested and it looked like he would eventually head to Rangers.

However, it seems the Hibees have stolen a march on the newco and are set to land the player on a long-term deal.

We wait with baited breath!!

