Hibs Academy pair join East Kilbride on loan

Hibs have today announed that Academy pair Freddie Owens and Dean Cleland have joined East Kilbride under the new cooperation loans system.





The new loan system will allow both players to play for the newly promoted Scottish League Two side and still play for Hibs.

Striker Cleland, 17, scored 38 times for the Hibs U18 last season in the CAS Elite league anf helped secure the title for the young Hibees.

Owens, 19, heads out on another loan, after impressing in a spell with Civil Service Strollers in the Lowland League last season.

Speaking to the official club website, Academy Director Gareth Evans commented:

“Freddie did very well at Civil Service Strollers last season in what was a good campaign for them, and Dean really impressed in our Under-18s team.

“Challenging themselves in League Two, and playing for a good club like East Kilbride, is great for Freddie and Dean in terms of their development and hopefully both will now get minutes at a higher level."

