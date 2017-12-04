Rodgers wants to reward Celtic fans with home Champions League success

Boss Brendan Rodgers is looking to give Celtic fans a Champions League send-off by qualifying for the Europa League against Anderlecht on Tuesday night.

The Hoops go into their final Group B fixture three points ahead of the Belgian side thanks to their 3-0 away win in September.

Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich are already qualified for the knockout stages and Anderlecht arrived in Glasgow knowing they have to equal or better that result against the Scottish champions to take third spot and ensure Europa League football after Christmas.

The Belgian club's boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck all but wrote off his side's chances, telling STV: "We're not even talking about qualifying, we're just talking about making a good result, that's the most important thing for us."

Rodgers is focusing only on giving Hoops supporters the first home group stage win in his two seasons as manager.

"For us it is 0-0," said Rodgers, who confirmed striker Moussa Dembele and midfielder Nir Bitton return to the squad after recovering from knocks.

"We want to win the game but of course you have to pay attention to a good opponent.

"But we haven't overly thought about it, we have been busy with lots of other games but in this game we have to be tactically ready and prepared and we know if we do that then that can equate to a good result for ourselves.

"We got a great result over there and we look to finish it off at home.

"We played very well. Anderlecht will be disappointed being at home and us winning quite convincingly.

"They changed their coach so they will look at that as a positive. They will come to attack and look to get a victory - but that is what we want to do as well.

"We want to give the supporters a Champions League victory at home.

"We have been in two campaigns now, this is obviously the last game.

"It has been absolutely brilliant. The supporters have been incredible for us home and away but it would be nice for us to finish with a victory at home and take us to six points which will show a real level of progress."

Celtic skipper Scott Brown will play his 69th Champions League game, which breaks the Scottish record for a player set by former Scotland, Celtic and Liverpool striker Kenny Dalglish.

The former Swansea and Liverpool boss said: "He is in great company with Kenny, a real legend here at this club and at Liverpool also.

"It tells you the mark of Scott's consistency to have played the number of games and to have been chosen for those games by various managers.

"Of course he captains the team tomorrow night. It is a great accolade for him and hopefully he has many more ahead of him."