Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos given extra target practice by Graeme Murty

Graeme Murty has revealed he has handed Alfredo Morelos extra target practice in a bid to shake the Rangers frontman out of his scoring slump.

The Colombian started his Ibrox career on fire with eight goals in his first nine games.

But he has not found the net since Gers' Ladbrokes Premiership draw against Partick Thistle back in September.

And there were signs that the 21-year-old's nine-game drought was starting to get to him during last Saturday's shock defeat to Hamilton as the dejected striker failed to bury a string of golden chances.

Murty admits Morelos may be trying too hard to get himself back amongst the goals so has devised a series of training drills designed to calm the former HJK Helsinki poacher down and allow him to rediscover his killer touch ahead of Friday night's Dens Park clash with Dundee

The Ibrox caretaker boss said: "We have to make sure that as much of the support we give to the players when things are going really well we give them just as much or even more when things aren't.

"So Alfredo knows he has the support of his team-mates and the coaching staff.

"We've done some work on finishing this week and he's been bright, he's been lively.

"Looking at his body language you wouldn't think that confidence is an issue.

"Alfredo is a centre-forward who lives to score goals, so he'll be hurting.

"But we have a perfect opportunity on Friday to put that right.

"Potentially (he has been trying a little too hard) but he's only a young man and we have to remember that.

"What we have to do is put him in situations in training that is going to replicate games, so that he becomes more comfortable. Then when he sees that picture on a match-day he is really composed and hits the target.

"I'm sure when he gets one goal, he'll go on another fantastic run for us."