PSG star Marco Verratti accuses Monaco of disrespecting the Coupe de France

Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has accused Monaco of disrespecting the Coupe de France after the principality's experimental young team were crushed 5-0 in the capital.

Monaco, who are currently joint top of the Ligue 1 table and who have a Champions League semi-final clash with Juventus next week, rested a number of key men for their last-four cup meeting with PSG, notably handing debuts to four players who have a combined age of 79.

And Italy international Verratti, part of a near full-strength PSG opposition on Wednesday night, believes the move was "not very respectful" to the competition.

He told French newspaper Le Figaro: "After that, if I were a Monaco player I'd be annoyed with my club because I always want to win.

"It's not every day you have the opportunity to play a semi-final, it's a complicated road to get there.

"It's good to compete, not to put out the reserves. It was a bit much. It's not very respectful to the Coupe de France."

PSG booked their place in the May final, where they will face Angers, thanks to goals from Julian Draxler, Edinson Cavani, Blaise Matuidi and Marquinhos, while Monaco debutant Safwan Mbae scored an own goal.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev admitted his team were never expected to prevail in Paris, due to their more pressing concerns in the league and on the continent.

He told L'Equipe: "The result makes sense, we knew it would be mission impossible tonight.

"In life, in football, all things must pass, and it was logical that PSG would win this match.

"It's a shame that we couldn't go right to the end in the Coupe de France, but we knew as soon as we got to the semi-finals of the Champions League, and with us still fighting for the title, that we had to make a choice.

"It was a difficult decision that the club made with advice from the medical staff.

"That's how it goes, and now I must wish PSG all the best."