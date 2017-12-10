Premier League leaders Manchester City open up 11-point gap after derby triumph

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City opened up an eye-watering double-digit lead over rivals Manchester United after Nicolas Otamendi fired Pep Guardiola’s men to derby victory.

The much-anticipated 175th Manchester derby was comfortably the biggest game of the Premier League season, such was the need for Jose Mourinho’s Reds to claw back their swashbuckling rivals.

But the gap between table-topping City and second-placed United grew to 11 points on Sunday as City triumphed 2-1 at Old Trafford, where Otamendi volleyed home a second-half winner after Marcus Rashford had cancelled out David Silva’s opener.

FT | ?? 1-2 ?? #utdvcity



Get in! City win the 175th #manchesterderby thanks to goals from @21LVA and @Notamendi30, equalling the @premierleague winning streak record in the process. COME ON! ?? pic.twitter.com/dvolCGHkQi — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 10, 2017

The untimely end to United’s club record-equalling 40-match unbeaten home run strengthens their rivals’ grip on the title after just 16 matches – of which they have won the last 14 in a row.