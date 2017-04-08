Pochettino praises Spurs players after win keeps pressure on Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino praised his Tottenham team for maintaining pressure on Chelsea with their 4-0 defeat of Watford.

Their latest convincing performance took them to within four points of the Premier League leaders who visit Bournemouth later on Saturday evening.

On what was an already positive afternoon in which two goals from Son Heung-min and further finishes from Dele Alli and Eric Dier secured a comfortable victory, Harry Kane returned as a substitute to strengthen their pursuit of the title.

Spurs remain reliant on Chelsea dropping further points, which Pochettino acknowledged, but the manager was again encouraged that they are giving the title favourites so small a margin for error.

"The message for us is to keep pushing, winning games," said the Argentinian, 45. "That's our job, and then what happens this afternoon with Chelsea is their problem.

"We'll see. If they fail, our job is done because we are there (behind them), but still it's up to them to win the Premier League.

"It's good for us. We're talking about building that winning mentality: it was a good opportunity to be aware than in the future to win trophies, (it is important) to keep going, pushing, believing.

"We're more strong with (Kane) healthy and ready to fight again for the team. That's very important.

"But football is going in a completely different direction to 10, 15 years ago. It's a collective matter, more than before."

Pochettino was then asked what was the final ingredient his young, promising team need to become Premier League champions, and he responded: "Patience, time and maybe luck.

"There's a lot of work to do and it's not easy but we are excited about the future of this football club.

"For us it's now (important) to be focused on the next game. I t's to be focused and to try to be ready next week: we will see what happens."

Tottenham, who also remain on course to qualify for next season's Champions League, next host Bournemouth before facing Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Watford remain 10th but struggled as their manager Walter Mazzarri rested his captain and highest-profile player Troy Deeney.

Their season is at risk of a disappointing conclusion, something which last year contributed to Mazzarri's predecessor Quique Sanchez Flores' departure, and the Italian said: " We were unfortunate in the first half, being 3-0 down. Then the second half was very difficult.

"We started well, playing on the same level, but they had three great shots from three champion players.

"The third goal cut our legs completely. The first 30 minutes we played very well and were just missing the last pass.

"They are phenomenal, great players with good technique and in good physical condition.

"This year we could have done better but we are having a very good season. I don't want to say excellent, but a good one."

Mazzarri spoke in English in public for the first time earlier this week, and then added without the use of a translator: "(Tottenham) have top players on the pitch, and top players on the bench."