Peter Crouch delighted to join Premier League's 100 club

Peter Crouch spoke of his joy at joining some of his heroes in the "prestigious club" of players to have scored 100 Premier League goals after the veteran Stoke striker reached the landmark in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Everton.

The 36-year-old registered his century with a close-range finish in the seventh minute at the Bet365 Stadium before celebrating the milestone by performing his well-known 'robot' dance routine.

He is the 26th player to get to 100 Premier League goals, adding his name to a list that features the likes of Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

And Crouch - who has scored top-flight goals for six different clubs and got his first in 2002 while playing for Aston Villa - told Stoke City Player: "It is a great moment for me personally.

"It is quite a prestigious club - some heroes of mine and some players I have looked up to in the past. It is great to be among them."

He added of his celebration: "I was under so much pressure to pull out the robot - to be honest, it was a little bit rusty! I think I'll put that one away now!"

After making the first XI for only one league game this season up to late December, Crouch has now started each of the last six, and scored four times in the last five.

He signed a new deal with Stoke in January that runs through to the summer of 2018.

And he said: "I've got a few more years playing football I think. I'm still enjoying it, still loving it.

"The little spell I had out of the team was really frustrating, but I've managed to force my way back in and I want to stay here, and stay here for a few more years yet.

"I just keep going, playing as many games and scoring as many goals as I can."

After Crouch's opener, Everton levelled in the 39th minute through a Ryan Shawcross own goal that had an element of controversy about it.

With the flag going up when Seamus Coleman struck the ball and it ended up in the net via a touch off someone else, it initially appeared the effort would be disallowed for offside against Romelu Lukaku.

But replays indicated that while Lukaku may have been in an offside position, it was not he but Shawcross who the ball had hit on its way in, and after a few moments in which referee Craig Pawson was surrounded by protesting players and spoke to his assistant, he ruled it was a goal.

Stoke had notable chances to add to their lead, and they went close to scoring late on when new recruit Saido Berahino, having come off the bench for his debut, saw his goalbound effort cleared away by Ramiro Funes Mori.

Everton were then denied a winner as Lee Grant made a superb save to keep out a Tom Davies header.

The Toffees had January signing Morgan Schneiderlin making his first start for them in the contest, and the France midfielder put in a commendable display as he completed the full duration.

Schneiderlin told evertontv: "The fans were brilliant.

"I loved it to play in front of them. They were loud and they lived up to their reputation, so I'd like to say thank you for that.

"But it's just the start. I want to give a lot more, I can give a lot more and I will do that when I get into my rhythm and I'm sure we will complete some great things."

Everton remain seventh, while Stoke have moved up a place to ninth.

