 
  1. Footymad

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero to miss 2018 World Cup after being handed drugs ban

By Footymad
08 December 2017

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will miss the 2018 World Cup after testing positive for a prohibited substance to earn a one-year ban from football.

The former Bayern Munich and Hamburg striker, 33, was provisionally suspended by FIFA on November 3 after testing positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine and the 12-month suspension period will start on that date.

A statement released by FIFA on Friday said Guerrero had violated Article 6 of the governing body's anti-doping regulations, thus contravening Article 63 of the FIFA disciplinary code.

Guerrero was tested after Peru's World Cup qualifier against Argentina on October 5, a match that finished goalless in Buenos Aires.

As a result of his provisional suspension he missed Peru's World Cup qualifying play-offs against New Zealand, yet the South Americans prevailed in his absence to reach next year's finals in Russia.

Guerrero has 86 caps for his country, scoring 32 goals.

Trending on the boards