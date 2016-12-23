Pep Guardiola happy with Man City squad but not ruling out January signings

Pep Guardiola has not ruled out January signings at Manchester City.

The City manager oversaw the acquisition of players worth around a combined £170million after arriving at the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

He insists he is pleased with his squad and has no plans to make immediate additions - but is keeping the option open as the winter transfer window approaches.

Guardiola said: "Until now I am happy with what we have and I give confidence to the players that we have.

"I am not denying maybe we are going to look for something - I am not saying that - but I think right now it is not going to happen.

"What we have to do - the players, with the quality they have - they have to be able to convince themselves to put out all their qualities. That is what they have to do.

"I am happy with the players we have. Of course Gabriel Jesus is coming and we will have another striker."

Brazil forward Jesus, 19, agreed a £27million move to City in the summer and will link up with the club in January.

It seems unlikely there will be many major departures from City after the window opens although, again, Guardiola has hinted there could possibly be the odd exit.

No names have been mentioned but there has been speculation about the future of midfielder Fabian Delph. The England international has made just three appearances this season due to injury but is now close to fitness.

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference, said: "I am happy with the players and we are going to finish the season with all of them... almost all of them."

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola is looking forward to his first experience of working through Christmas this year, with City visiting Hull on Boxing Day.

"I don't sleep!" he said. "I am looking forward."

Meanwhile, City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, expected to be out for the rest of the season after suffering cruciate ligament damage against Watford earlier this month, took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to confirm his operation had been a success.

The 26-year-old posted: "Hi guys! I'm doing well and today's surgery went fine. Now it's another road to recovery #ComebackStronger"

