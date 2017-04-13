Paulo Dybala signs new deal with Juventus

Paulo Dybala has signed a new contract which commits him to Juventus until 2022.

The 23-year-old Argentinian forward agreed the new deal two days after scoring twice in Juve's 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg defeat of Barcelona in Italy.

The Bianconeri's official website read: " These are days of excitement for Paulo Dybala.

"Less than 48 hours after the spectacular double against Barcelona, agreement has been reached thanks to the work of the managing director Giuseppe Marotta and the player's agent Pieropaolo Triulzi, renewing the contract until June 30, 2022."

Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in June 2015 for a fee which could rise to 40million euros. He made his debut for Argentina soon after.

He has scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Old Lady this season, helping them establish a six-point gap at the top of Serie A with seven games remaining.