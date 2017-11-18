Paul Pogba restored to Manchester United starting line-up for Newcastle clash

Paul Pogba returned to the starting line-up while Zlatan Ibrahamovic was on the bench for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

France midfielder Pogba has been out of action for the past two months with a hamstring injury while Ibrahamovic has not featured since suffering knee ligament damage in April.

The Swedish striker, whose initial contract at United expired at the end of last season, signed a new deal with the club in the summer.

Marcos Rojo, also sidelined with a knee injury since April, was named on the bench against the Magpies while defender Victor Lindelof made a first league start for United.