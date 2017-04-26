Paris St Germain beat young Monaco side to reach Coupe de France final

Paris St Germain reminded Monaco that they cannot hope to win everything with kids after humbling the principality's young team 4-0 to book a Coupe de France final meeting with Angers.

Leonardo Jardim's Monaco side, normally inspired by the likes of teenage striker Kylian Mbappe, breakthrough midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and academy-produced right-back Almamy Toure, are joint-top of Ligue 1 with PSG and in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Therefore they opted to rest their regulars in this last-four clash in the capital, with Jardim handing debuts to Safwan Mbae, Yhoan Andzouana, Dylan Beaulieu and Tristan Muyumba, whose combined age is 79.

While the new-look team acquitted themselves well at times, they could not prevent established stars Julian Draxler, Edinson Cavani, Blaise Matuidi and Marquinhos from scoring at the Parc des Princes, with Mbae enduring a nightmare moment on his maiden appearance as he put through his own net.

After some even early exchanges, Germany midfielder Draxler got the ball rolling by capitalising on a mistake in the Monaco defence to slot home in the 26th minute.

Cavani grabbed his 44th goal in all competitions for club and country this season by doubling PSG's lead five minutes before half-time. The play moved down the right side and the Uruguayan made the last dash past Andrea Raggi to find the inside of the near post.

Mbae was unfortunate to make it 3-0 six minutes after the restart when he accidentally sliced into his own net when attempting to deal with an Angel Di Maria cross.

Inside 60 seconds Matuidi seized on another Di Maria assist, after the Argentinian had been picked out by Marco Verratti, to pick his spot on the far side of Morgan De Sanctis' goalmouth.

Monaco introduced some more familiar faces but Marquinhos was ready and lurking to exploit another back-line error on the stroke of full-time.

PSG can now think about their May showdown with Angers, who beat Guingamp to reach the final on Tuesday, while also worrying about how to keep Monaco from denying them a fifth straight title.