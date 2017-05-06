Onana urges Ajax to replicate display against Lyon to reach Europa League final

Andre Onana believes Ajax can beat anyone if they reproduce the performance which saw them blow away Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Wednesday.

Bertrand Traore scored twice while Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes added further goals for a vibrant home side in a pulsating 4-1 victory at Amsterdam Arena.

Mathieu Valbuena's second-half strike gives Lyon hope heading into the second leg in France next Thursday but if Ajax replicate this showing they will be hard to resist.

Onana, who made a number of crucial saves to help keep the hosts in control of the tie, lavished praise on his team-mates but also urged a note of caution.

The Cameroon goalkeeper, speaking to Ajax TV, said: "The chance (of reaching the final) is 50/50. What we have to do is play like we did.

"It was a difficult game, we played very well, we did our best and we are happy right now. Lyon have good players, but what I know is if we play like we did we can beat anyone.

"We played very well, if we keep playing like this we can beat anyone 4-1 or even more.

"We worked together, we defended together, we attacked together. It was the key. We are so happy right now."

Ajax took the lead on 25 minutes. Hakim Ziyech's inswinging free-kick was probably destined for the far corner but Traore got the faintest of touches to head the ball in from eight yards.

That lead was doubled on 34 minutes when 19-year-old Dolberg darted between a static Lyon defence from Traore's header to lash home his fifth Europa League goal of the season.

Younes added a third four minutes after the break by converting the impressive Ziyech's pass with a deflected shot which crept past Anthony Lopes and over the line.

Valbuena struck precisely past Onana from 15 yards on 66 minutes before the Ajax shot-stopper saved well from Nabil Fekir as Lyon smelled blood.

"I was there to do my best," added Onana. "I have to help my team and in that moment it was important to make that save.

"It was very important. I know if Lyon score two goals here it will be difficult for us to play them away. I was a little bit lucky."

There was no luck about Traore's second of the evening, and Ajax's fourth, as the 21-year-old Burkina Faso international converted another fantastic Ziyech cross on 71 minutes.

It leaves Ajax on the verge of a first European final in 21 years while Lyon have a mountain to climb at Parc OL next week in order to reach the final and a clash with either Celta Vigo or Manchester United in Stockholm.

"We must believe," Lyon boss Bruno Genesio was quoted as saying on L'Equipe. "We must digest this defeat. It must be believed that the feat is still possible.

"It's a big disappointment. We came here with great ambition and a lot of hope. But there is also the desire to refocus for the return match."