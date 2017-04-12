Neymar set to miss crucial El Clasico clash

Could Neymar's Red Card spell the end of Barcelona's title hopes?

Neymar's red card in Barcelona's 2-0 away defeat to Malaga this Saturday evening has seen him suspended for this month's El Clasico, to be played April 23rd.

Neymar, who was sent off for his second bookable offence of the game, sarcastically applauded the match officials as he was ushered down the tunnel. The Brazilian's outburst has resulted in his one game ban being extended to three matches. The Barcelona talisman will now miss Barcelona's clashes vs Real Sociedad (H), Real Madrid (A) and Osasuna (H).

Barcelona were handed an opportunity to rise to the top of La Liga after their Los Blancos rivals dropped pointed in the dying minutes of their derby clash against Atletico Madrid, courtesy of an 86th minute Greizmann equaliser. However, just hours later, Barcelona failed to capitalise on the opportunity and lost 2-0 to their 'bogey team' Malaga.

Barcelona now sit in second place, three points behind Real Madrid as they head towards El Clasico. Neymar may rue his childish antics following his sending off as their clash with Real Madrid could prove to be a title decider. Barcelona are now noticeably weaker with Neymar absent from their three-pronged attack comprised of Messi, Suarez and Neymar.

However, do not let the absence of Neymar fool you into thinking the title race is over. Barcelona have the strength without the talents of their boy wonder to add yet another league title to the Catalan trophy room.