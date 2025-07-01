Junior Hoilett signs new Hibs contract

Hibs have today revealed that winger Junior Hoilett has signed a new contract with the club.

The veteran Canadian international was excellent for the Hibees last campaign after signing from Premiership rivals Aberdeen last summer.

35-year-old Hoilett has followed Rocky Bushiri in signing a new deal at Easter Road, putting pen to paper on a new 1-year-deal in Edinburgh

Speaking to the official club website, Hibs boss David Gray said:

“We’re delighted that Junior has agreed to stay with us for the upcoming campaign.

“He played an important role for us last season both on and off the pitch. As a player, he provides us with real quality, composure and calmness. As a person, he’s brilliant with the lads in the dressing room. He’s a role model for the younger players and is always willing to share his experiences and expertise with his teammates.

“We look forward to working with him over the coming season.”

The former Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers man has flown out to join the Hibees pre-season camp in Holland.

HIBERNIAN-MAD VIEW

Brilliant news for the club!

Despite his advancing years, Junior was outstanding last season, and he again adds loads of experience to a squad heading into European football next month.

Sir Dave is putting together a really good looking squad for the new season.

Tell us what you think on our forum HERE