Championship fixtures announced

Last updated : 23 June 2022 By Footymad

Vincent Kompany's Burnley start at Huddersfield Town in the opening game of the Championship season.

Opening weekend fixtures

Friday, 29 July

Huddersfield Town v Burnley (20:00 BST)

Saturday, 30 July (15:00 BST unless stated)

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Blackpool v Reading

Cardiff City v Norwich City

Hull City v Bristol City

Luton Town v Birmingham City

Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion (17:30)

Millwall v Stoke City

Rotherham United v Swansea City

Wigan Athletic v Preston North End

Sunday, 31 July

Sunderland v Coventry City (12:00)

Monday, 1 August