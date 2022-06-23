Championship fixtures announced

Vincent Kompany's Burnley start at Huddersfield Town in the opening game of the Championship season.
Opening weekend fixtures
Friday, 29 July
- Huddersfield Town v Burnley (20:00 BST)
Saturday, 30 July (15:00 BST unless stated)
- Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers
- Blackpool v Reading
- Cardiff City v Norwich City
- Hull City v Bristol City
- Luton Town v Birmingham City
- Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion (17:30)
- Millwall v Stoke City
- Rotherham United v Swansea City
- Wigan Athletic v Preston North End
Sunday, 31 July
- Sunderland v Coventry City (12:00)
Monday, 1 August
- Watford v Sheffield United (20:00)