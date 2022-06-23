 
Championship fixtures announced

Last updated : 23 June 2022 By Footymad

Vincent Kompany's Burnley start at Huddersfield Town in the opening game of the Championship season.

Opening weekend fixtures

Friday, 29 July

  • Huddersfield Town v Burnley (20:00 BST)

Saturday, 30 July (15:00 BST unless stated)

  • Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers
  • Blackpool v Reading
  • Cardiff City v Norwich City
  • Hull City v Bristol City
  • Luton Town v Birmingham City
  • Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion (17:30)
  • Millwall v Stoke City
  • Rotherham United v Swansea City
  • Wigan Athletic v Preston North End

Sunday, 31 July

  • Sunderland v Coventry City (12:00)

Monday, 1 August

  • Watford v Sheffield United (20:00)