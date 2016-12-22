Mourinho targets quartet of signings, PSG to tempt Arsenal boss next summer - Transfer News

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Manchester City are planning a £50million swoop for Southampton defender VIRGIL VAN DIJK, the Daily Mail reports.

Paris St Germain are confident it will be third time lucky as they plan another move for Arsenal manager ARSENE WENGER this summer, according to the Sun.

Jose Mourinho has set his sights on signing Atletico Madrid forward ANTOINE GRIEZMANN, Benfica defenders VICTOR LINDELOF and NELSON SEMEDO and Monaco midfielder TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO over the next two transfer windows, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Source: PA