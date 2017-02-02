Mourinho has a pop at Klopp





After Manchester United's goalless draw at Hull the 'Special One' told the BBC: "Yesterday one fourth official told to a manager, 'I enjoy very much your passion, so do what you want to do'.





"Today I was told, 'Sit down or I have to send you to the stands'. So everything is different for me."





This outburst was in response to Klopp's confrontation with the fourth official Neil Swarbrick during Liverpool's game with Chelsea on Tuesday night. He quickly apologised and admitted it looked far worse on camera than it really was.

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is being treated more fairly than himself.

Source: DSG