Mixed emotions for Mauricio Pochettino after Tottenham match Chelsea result

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham's 2-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday was tarnished by Chelsea defeating Everton to maintain their charge towards the Premier League title.

Spurs needed to beat their fierce local rivals to keep the gap at four points following leaders Chelsea's 3-0 win earlier in the day - and they did just that as the Gunners slipped to a ninth loss of the season.

After a goalless first half in which Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen missed good chances for the hosts, the former opened the scoring on 55 minutes before Harry Kane converted a penalty just 146 seconds later.

The win means Tottenham will finish ahead of Arsenal for the first time since 1995.

Pochettino revealed his players did not know the result of the Chelsea game and admitted a tinge of disappointment that the Toffees could not get a result to help Tottenham's quest.

"I knew (the result) because I was watching," he said. "The players didn't watch because they were focused on the game.

"They were really focused on the game and I think they didn't realise what happened at Everton. We knew because we were watching but they were very focused.

"Of course I am disappointed because it was a great opportunity to reduce the gap. It is four, with four to play, all is possible in football and we'll see what happens next week.

"But now it's important to feel proud, happy, because the last game (at White Hart Lane) against Arsenal and all that means for our fans and those who love Tottenham, it was a fantastic afternoon.

"Yes, of course (we are) disappointed because we have not reduced the gap on Chelsea - but (I am) so proud of the performance of the team and our support."

With Tottenham's new stadium being built around their current home, this marked the last time Arsenal would make the short trip to White Hart Lane - but it was only a day to savour for their hosts.

"I feel very proud, first of all because the players played their best and they were fantastic," he said.

"And for our fans, I feel very happy for them. It was a fantastic game and yes, we are in the race for the title. We reduce again the gap to Chelsea."

Arsene Wenger has never finished outside of the top four in any full season at the helm, but his side now face an uphill battle to secure Champions League qualification.

They welcome fifth-placed Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium next Sunday and are currently five points behind Jose Mourinho's side with Manchester City a point further ahead in fourth.

"It will be very difficult now, but we have to fight," he added.

"We have a cup final, we have still a chance to get into the top four and we have to recover from today and prepare for our next games."