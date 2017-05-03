Middlesbrough charged with failing to control their players during City clash

Middlesbrough have been charged with failing to control their players following an eventful 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester City.

The charge relates to an incident in the 66th minute of Sunday's game at the Riverside Stadium after referee Kevin Friend awarded a penalty to the visitors while the home side were leading 1-0.

A Football Association statement read: "Middlesbrough have been charged for misconduct following the game against Manchester City on Sunday.

"It is alleged that in or around the 66th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. The club have until 6pm on May 5 2017 to respond to the charge."