Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm has signed a new contract to keep him at White Hart Lane until 2018.

The Holland international joined from Swansea in July 2014 and has made 26 appearances for Spurs, where he has been understudy to France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The 33-year-old Vorm, who previously played for Utrecht, has won 15 caps for Holland and was a member of their 2010 and 2014 World Cup squads.

"We are delighted to announce that Michel Vorm has signed a new contract with the club which will run until 2018," said a statement on the official Tottenham website.

"The Dutch international goalkeeper has proved to be a reliable figure whenever called upon, notably playing a number of games during our run to the League Cup final in 2014-15 and putting in a man of the match performance in our Premier League clash with Liverpool earlier this season."

Vorm's deal comes just a day after Spurs captain Lloris committed himself to the London club until 2022.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been keen to tie down several members of his squad with England striker Harry Kane - who signed until 2022 earlier this month - Dele Alli, Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier and Christian Eriksen all agreeing new deals this season.

Source: PA