Massimiliano Allegri remaining positive as Juventus stall at home

Massimiliano Allegri focused on the positives as Juventus earned a last-minute point in a 1-1 draw with Torino.

Juve had won every game at home so far this season, but needed a last-gasp goal from Gonzalo Huguain to cancel out Adem Ljajic's sublime 25-yard free-kick.

The draw means they cannot wrap up the Serie A title this weekend, but Allegri is not concerned.

"We have to see this as a good point as it edges us that bit closer to the Scudetto," he said on Juventus' official website.

"We won't be able to win the title tomorrow but we'll try to wrap it up at Roma. We need just three more points now, assuming our rivals win all their games.

"Considering all the matches we've played since the start of the season, I think one like tonight's is par for the course."

It was the first time this season that Juve have not had it all their own way in front of their home fans and Allegri said his side had to be more patient.

"We played well tonight but we were a bit too rushed at times," he added. "We tried too hard to get the early goal when we should have played it around a bit more patiently.

"When you rush things you make mistakes. We need to stay calm and not mess up because we're trying to overdo things.

"In the first half especially I thought we were trying to play the ball too quickly. We just need to accept the fact that sometimes we must bide our time. You can't always score in football and we used up a lot of energy."

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic ended the game in the stands as he was reprimanded for protesting Afriyie Acquah's red card, which came just before the hour mark for picking up his second yellow card in a challenge where he clearly won the ball.

Mihajlovic said in his post-match press conference: "It did not take a nuclear engineer to understand that it was not a foul.

"It was an unjustifiable mistake, though I'm sorry for my reaction. But what should I do? Do you give him a kiss?

"I asked the fourth official why he did not help the referee, what are they doing there? They do not even have the courage to talk."

He added: "This is a draw like a win, I'm happy with my team's performance, coming here, playing 35 minutes with 10 men."