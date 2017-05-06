Mark Hughes suggests Harry Arter would have seen red if he played for Stoke

Stoke manager Mark Hughes believes Bournemouth were lucky to escape two red cards in their 2-2 Premier League draw.

Hughes insisted Harry Arter should have been dismissed for the two-footed tackle on Joe Allen that only yielded a yellow card.

And the Stoke manager also claimed Bournemouth midfielder Max Gradel could have been sent off for kicking out at Ryan Shawcross late on at the Vitality Stadium.

"The boy Arter's very lucky to stay on the field," said Hughes.

"If that was one of my players would he have got sent off? We'd have to say absolutely, because that's what happens to Stoke players.

"He was very fortunate. It was out of control, a little reckless and put the player at risk.

"It was a poor challenge and should have been penalised with a red card.

"And Gradel did kick out (at Shawcross), so he's fortunate that the fourth official didn't see it."

Stoke were on course for a first win on the road since January 14 until Shawcross' late own goal handed Bournemouth a share of the spoils.

The Potters ended a 10-hour goal drought on the road through Lys Mousset's own goal and Mame Biram Diouf's first strike of the season.

Junior Stanislas found the net to cap a slick move for the Cherries, before Shawcross unwittingly diverted Josh King's wayward effort past Jack Butland.

Stoke boss Hughes also lamented Bournemouth's equaliser, insisting Bournemouth striker King was offside from Gradel's header in the the build-up.

"He (King) got fortunate with the offside, and his initial touch has taken it away from goal and it's clipped Ryan's shins.

"So there's a few moments there where we feel aggrieved.

"Those are key, match-defining moments that can change the course of the result.

"I don't know what Eddie (Howe) said to you but I'd imagine he's more pleased with the point than we are.

"I thought we were the better team today, created the more clear-cut chances.

"We had any number of other chances where we just didn't quite make best use of our attacking threat.

"We're clearly disappointed not to get the three points but it's a good performance as an away team, and we got goals on the board again.

"Maybe it's a mirror on our season to be honest that we've created chances but not taken them."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe claimed a yellow card was the right punishment for Arter, before hailing the Cherries for officially rubber-stamping their Premier League status for next term.

"It's difficult for me because I've only seen it live but I'm naturally going to defend my player," said Howe.

"That's how Harry plays, he's right on the edge, very competitive, very honest in the respect that he only sees the ball.

"I think he's got the ball clean from what I saw in that tackle.

"Five or 10 years ago it would have been seen as a magnificent tackle, but now I think tackles like that are viewed slightly differently. But I think the referee made the right decision."

Hailing his side for cementing their top-flight status, Howe continued: "It's nice to be able to say it finally, because everyone's been saying it for weeks, but internally it's very difficult ever to think that until it's mathematically done.

"I'm immensely proud of the players and for the people of Bournemouth.

"We should never get complacent. With the Premier League we should never think it's our divine right to be here. It's not, we have to earn it and we're competing against the best club teams in the world.

"So to be competitive is incredibly difficult so I have to pay full respect to our players and staff for making us achieve our Premier League status again."