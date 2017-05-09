Manchester United 'won't comment' on Paul Pogba transfer investigation reports

Manchester United have refused to shed any light on reports that FIFA is investigating Paul Pogba's world-record transfer from Juventus.

Football's world governing body has reportedly asked United for clarification on all aspects of Pogba's £89million move to United last summer.

It is believed to be linked to newspaper claims that agent Mino Raiola pocketed £41million from the deal that took the France international to Old Trafford.

A United spokesman said: 'We don't comment on contracts, FIFA have had the documents since the transfer was completed last August."

France international Pogba is in his second spell at United, having previously left Old Trafford in 2012 to move to Juve.