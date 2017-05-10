Manchester United train as Jose Mourinho considers options for Celta Vigo clash

Manchester United appeared to have no fresh fitness concerns as they trained on Wednesday ahead of the Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo.

The only senior players absent from the section of the session open to media at the Aon Training Complex were those expected not to feature - the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Tim Fosu-Mensah and Ashley Young.

Marouane Fellaini is available for Thursday's match at Old Trafford, having been ruled out of the 2-0 Premier League loss at Arsenal on Sunday by his domestic suspension.

United carry a 1-0 advantage into the home leg of the tie after their win in Spain last week.

Along with Fellaini, also taking part in Wednesday's session was fellow midfielder Paul Pogba, shortly after FIFA announced it is examining the France international's Â£89million transfer to United from Juventus last summer.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is set to shuffle his starting line-up having made eight changes for the Arsenal match in order to give some of his players rest and protection ahead of the second leg against Celta.

The likes of Pogba, Daley Blind and Eric Bailly, who were unused substitutes at the Emirates Stadium, and Marcus Rashford, the match-winner in leg one who came off the bench on Sunday, are expected to return to the first XI.

Antonio Valencia is set to be involved having been left out of the squad entirely for Sunday's match.