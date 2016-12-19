Manchester United look set to head stateside for next summer's pre-season tour

Manchester United are planning to head to the United States next summer following this year's shambolic pre-season trip to China.

Press Association Sport understands plans are being finalised for Jose Mourinho's men to head across the Atlantic for pre-season, as they did in both 2014 and 2015.

United officials went on a reconnaissance trip last week as plans begin to get firmed up, heading to Los Angeles - a favourite pre-season destination of Mourinho - and checking out UCLA.

A trip to the USA is likely to be far more straightforward than last summer's tour in China, where bureaucracy, disorganisation and bad luck meant United's International Champions Cup involvement was more of a hindrance than help.

Mourinho was clear the conditions were far from ideal, but admitted the trip was necessary given the club's huge support and sponsorship ties.

However, a 4-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund at the half-empty Shanghai Stadium proved the only match of the ill-fated tour as the quagmire Bird's Nest playing surface saw the glamour friendly with Manchester City cancelled.

United are understood to be open to setting up another friendly against City on foreign soil and returning to the Far East, despite the issues in July, when freak weather conditions played havoc with the pitch.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said immediately after the cancellation that he was sure United would return to China, but next year's pre-season tour in the USA is likely to be far more palatable for Mourinho.

Source: PA