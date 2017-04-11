Man City midfielder Yaya Toure targets FA Cup glory as contract runs down

Yaya Toure has his sights set on lifting the FA Cup in what could be his final appearance in a Manchester City shirt.

The Ivorian midfielder is one of six City players out of contract at the end of the season and, with no offer of an extension forthcoming, his agent has revealed discussions with other clubs have commenced.

For the time being, the 33-year-old is fully focused on his playing duties and is keen on adding a second FA Cup winner's medal to his trophy cabinet, having also won two Premier League titles and two League Cups since joining the club in 2010.

City take on Arsenal later this month for the right to return to Wembley on May 27 and Toure has admitted that, with their hopes of another league title effectively over, the FA Cup is a huge priority.

He told the club's official website: "I want to win trophies. I hope we can lift something for us and the fans this year.

"All this year, we've been fighting for something. I hope this year we can make it again. The FA Cup is a big target for us this year. We're looking forward to it."

The FA Cup provides Pep Guardiola with his last chance of silverware in his first campaign as City boss, but finishing in the top four may take greater precedence.

They are well on their way to achieving that with seven games of the season remaining but Toure knows they cannot overlook challenges - such as Southampton this weekend - in favour of focusing on trophy hauls.

He added: "First of all, we have Southampton and then we'll see what happens.

"I'm the type of player that always wants to win. In football, sometimes you can lose or draw. We want to always be at the top but we want to keep on going."