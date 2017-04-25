Luis Enrique warns Barcelona to be on guard against lowly Osasuna

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has warned his players not to get carried away by the Clascio win which took them to the top of LaLiga ahead of Wednesday's home game with bottom club Osasuna.

Barca's 3-2 victory in the Bernabeu, confirmed by Lionel Messi's late winner, moved Luis Enrique's side ahead of their rivals on a better head to head record but the manager is guarding against complacency against Osasuna.

"Games at the end of the season are more dangerous, especially against teams near the bottom," he told a press conference.

Luis Enrique, who will be looking to bow out with a hat-trick of titles when he leaves the club at the end of the season, added: "Tomorrow I hope to see the Camp Nou we've seen all season, filled with people cheering.

" To win at the Bernabeu you need to play a great all-around game, not just single actions. You win as a unit."

Barcelona will be without the suspended Neymar, who misses the final game of his suspension following his red card against Malaga. That could mean Paco Alcacer continuing in his place.

Osasuna manager Petar Vasiljevic has called on his players to show no fear, despite knowing that defeat to Barcelona could see them all but relegated.

Vasiljevic told a press conference: "We have to go out and compete, without fear. We know what level we're going to find. We know (Barcelona) are in a very good dynamic and playing very well."

Vasiljevic said he would not name his team until the day of the game and was not forthcoming over how he would approach things tactically.

He said: "W e know how they play. It does not matter if you press up or wait because they have the key to get out of all situations.

"We have to be prepared to play against a Barcelona side who will have a lot of possession."

Osasuna will be without central defender Nikola Vujadinovic, who has suffered a muscle injury to his left leg and will be replaced by Ivan Marquez, who this week returned to training.

There is a doubt about on-loan goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, who has been suffering with discomfort in his shoulder.

Defender Miguel Flano has returned to training but the game may come too soon for him. Winger Alex Berenguer and midfielder Raoul Loe continue their rehab work.

Osasuna will debut a new third kit against Barcelona at the request of TV broadcasters concerned their other kits would clash.

In a statement on the club website, Osasuna said their red and and blue home shirt and green and blue away shirt would clash with Barca's home kit so a new third kit with an orange shirt will be worn.

The orange shirt will also carry the message '# OsasunaNuncaSeRinde', which translates as 'Osasuna never surrenders'.