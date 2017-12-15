Longest Journey of the Season for Dyche's Clarets

The Clarets make the long journey to the Amex Stadium to play the Premier League's new boys Brighton on Saturday , kick off 3pm. The Seagulls currently lie 13th in the EPL table with 17 points from 17 matches.





Just like Burnley last season, the south coast side 's first and foremost objective this season is Premier League survival.





Chris Hughton did a wonderful job getting Brighton promoted after the disappointment of losing out in the play offs the year before.





After a better than expected start to the season things were looking promising for Chris Hughton's men, but questions are now being asked of his team as results are more difficult to find. Currently a 6 match winless run and defeats in their each of their last 3 games are making the Brighton fans edgy.





However, with only 1 defeat in their last 7 home league games Burnley's opponents on Saturday will make it difficult for Sean Dyche's men as they try hard to halt their slide towards the relegation zone. The Brighton team will feel that if they can get their noses in front they can hold on for a win. The Clarets though are in a rich vein of form and should be up to the task and at the very least come from the south coast with one point.





Sean Dyche hit the national headlines this week after Burnley's Tuesday night win over Stoke City inserted the Clarets into a Champions League place. One radio station I was listening to even went as far as calling Sean Dyche's east Lancashire town team "Proudsville". Dyche quickly latched onto the comment and called himself, "The proudest man in Proudsville!"





It was no surprise after the following night's results that Burnley dropped a couple of places but still go into the weekend's game in a top 6 position, with only goal difference preventing the Clarets winning a Champions League spot.





While Spurs got their expected win over Brighton, Liverpool and Arsenal could only draw against lowly West Bromwich Albion and West Ham respectively.





This season's Clarets' injury curse continued against Stoke when defender Stephen Ward had to leave the field with a knee injury in the first half . New signing Charlie Taylor took his opportunity well and went on to make an extremely promising debut.