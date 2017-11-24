Liverpool's Emre Can Could Miss Chelsea Clash With Muscle Problem

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield due to a muscle problem.

Adam Lallana, who is yet to play a competitive match this season, has been stepping up his recovery from a thigh injury and could be involved this time.

Joel Matip (knock) may make his return to action after missing the last two games.

Provisional squad: Karius, Mignolet, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Ings, Solanke.