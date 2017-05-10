Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn keen to build on breakthrough season

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn admits his season has far exceeded expectations but knows he has to work harder if he is to maintain his rapid progress.

The youth-team striker was catapulted into the limelight when his goal against Leeds in the EFL Cup in November made him the club's youngest scorer in its history at the age of 17 years and 45 days.

That came just three days after his Premier League debut and while his first-team appearances - eight in all - have become more infrequent in the last couple of months he has still been involved with Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Woodburn has continued to play for the under-23s and his performances were rewarded with the academy player of the year award at the club's annual presentation night.

"It means a lot to me because I've had a hard season and I've been working all season just to be my best and play my best and hopefully it has shown," he said.

"If someone had told me in August I'd be winning this award I'd have bitten their hand off.

"I think it has been a good season for me and hopefully next season will be just as good if not better.

"It is obviously different (moving up from the under-23s) but the first team made it so much easier because they are so good with young kids they made it normal.

"I've had a taste and like everyone would do I just want as much as I can of it."

Asked to pick one highlight, Woodburn opted for his first - and so far only - senior goal for the club.

"There have been a lot of good points in my season but obviously that would be the stand-out one because it was a massive achievement," he added.