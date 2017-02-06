Liverpool target given green light to leave in the summer



"The time has come for him to face a new adventure," said Oscar Damiani Jr. "The adventure in BVB is coming to an end. Dortmund wants at least €60-€70m. I see him joining the Premier League."





This comes on the back of a comment made by Aubameyang about his future: "“If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer. We must see the proposals and if I'm going to play.”



However, Jurgen Klopp will have a fight on his hands, with Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger also keen on Aubameyang. His agent his going to be a busy man!





Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's agent is keen to get his client a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool favourites to sign the Gabonese striker.

Source: DSG