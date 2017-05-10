 
Liverpool submit planning application for new academy site at Kirkby

By dsguser
10 May 2017

Liverpool are moving forward with their proposed £50million academy redevelopment after submitting a formal planning application for the site at Kirkby.

Following a public consultation the scheme, which will see the first-team training base relocated from its historical home at Melwood, documents have now been received by Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

The application is expected to be considered by the council's planning committee later this year, according to a statement published on Liverpool's website.

