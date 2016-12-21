Liverpool Set to Bid Big Money For Crystal Palace Star

Liverpool are readying up an extraordinary move for Crystal Palace’s in-form Winger in the January transfer window.

The ex-Manchester united player has been a high flyer his year impressing scouts from Anfield. Liverpool are in a current battle with Tottenham Hotspur over the transfer of Wilfried Zaha. Palace rejected a £20million offer from Tottenham earlier this season however rumour has it that Mauricio Pochettino had a phone call with Zaha trying to persuade him to join the club.

With Zaha being a star player within the Crystal Palace Team the board and current manager Alan Pardew are reluctant to let him go. With Yannick Bolasie’s sale to Everton can Crystal Palace really afford to lose their main man?

In January there is a chance that Zaha will not be playing any Barclays Premier League football at all with the AFCON coming up and Zaha’s recent switch to the Ivory Coast all sorted. Although England manager Garth Southgate is in the process of trying to persuade him to repledge his allegiance to England once again.

Crystal Palace fans are urging chairman Steve Parish to give Zaha a new contact before the January window opens. Palace fans see Zaha as a critical member of the team after being involved in 9 goals this season (Scoring 3 and Assisting 6). Zaha is also the highest rated player in the WhoScored team table with a score of 7.58.

Will Crystal Palace be able to hold on to one of their star players or will the Klopp style of play be to bigger opportunity to turn down?