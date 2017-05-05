Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feeling confident regarding Emre Can's new deal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is feeling "quite positive" with regard to Emre Can's contract despite talks still rumbling on.

The Germany international's current deal runs out in 2018 and he insisted in March the impasse was not about money.

However, having seen the likes of Dejan Lovren, Philippe Coutinho, Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana all sign new contracts since the turn of the year, there was a growing sense of discomfort among supporters that Can's situation could turn into a saga.

However, Klopp appears to have no doubts about the future of the 23-year-old, whose brilliant overhead kick beat Watford on Monday night.

"He's watched it on the iPad about 250 times," joked Klopp when asked about the midfielder's improvement.

"The goal was so important and so deserved. He is a hard-working boy, it was never any different. He always had a fantastic attitude which is what I liked most.

"After his bicycle kick probably everyone wants him to stay.

"I think it is no secret how much I like Emre. He likes the club and that is a completely normal situation.

"We are in talks and there is absolutely no pressure, it is all good.

"It is two partners with big respect for each other. If we can keep good players that makes sense for development and he is one of these good players.

"I am quite positive."

Despite Can's goal of the season contender, Klopp admits there are areas the player needs to work on.

"The plan is to make a more simple goal in the next game. If you can do this it would make sense," he added.

"Against Crystal Palace he had a chance with one of the best offensive moves we had and he hit the ball with his heel - that's football.

"We have spoken about his calf issues and they are hopefully finally sorted so that helps him."

Klopp also received some good news on Thursday when playmaker Coutinho returned to light training after being forced off with a dead leg at Vicarage Road.

The Brazil international is being carefully managed to give him every chance of being fit for Sunday's visit of Southampton, and Klopp is optimistic about his chances.

"Yesterday was the first time for Phil running - he ran a bit like (Liverpool's goalkeeping coach) John Achterberg!" said the Reds boss.

"Good news. We cannot be 100 per cent sure but at this moment it looks rather positive."

Their bid to secure a top-four place was boosted by results elsewhere last weekend and with two of the chasing teams, Arsenal and Manchester United, facing each other on Sunday, which kicks off after the Anfield encounter against Saints, there is the potential for Liverpool's position to be strengthened.

Fifth-placed United are four points behind with a match in hand and Arsenal, in sixth, are nine behind with two additional games to play.

Klopp admits he will keep an eye on other results but stressed his side have to take care of their own business.

"It cannot be our job to count points, our job is to get them," he said.

"There is absolutely no club in the top spots who can waste points in the next match day: not Chelsea, not Tottenham, not Liverpool, City, United or Arsenal.

"No club has the opportunity to rest. We all have to fight with all we have and that makes this league so exciting.

"We hear the results or see the other games if we can but it is like (being) a neutral football supporter.

"You take the result and work on your own positive result.

"We focus on our ways but it is difficult enough without thinking about the other games.

"I think we have pressure but I cannot imagine how big the pressure is on them (United and Arsenal).

"I like this kind of pressure. It is the best pressure you can have fighting for something but that doesn't mean it always feels good.

"We are in it - that's positive - but to stay in it we have to win."