Lingard expects Pogba to enjoy better luck in front of goal next season

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard expects team-mate Paul Pogba to enjoy better luck in front of goal next season.

Midfielder Pogba has scored seven goals but also hit the woodwork on nine occasions since joining United in a world record Â£89million move from Juventus last summer.

Lingard said: "It's obviously his first year (back) in the Premier League and it was going to take some getting used to. It's the luck he's had this season.

"We know he's a world-class player, he's helped the team a lot and I don't see why he won't go on next season and score the goals he's missed this season."

Lingard believes France international Pogba will grow in influence next term as he settles into life in the Premier League.

Pogba, 24, who was with United as a youth player before leaving for Juve in 2012, developed into one of the game's most dynamic midfielders during his time in Italy.

Lingard also knows the rest of the team need to do more to make the most of Pogba's work.

The England international said: "You see the power he has, the stature he possesses in midfield - no-one can get near him and when he plays those through balls we're always running for them. We need to finish more of them."